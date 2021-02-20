Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,089 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.