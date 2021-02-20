Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

FMB opened at $56.86 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

