Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.