Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

