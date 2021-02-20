Fmr LLC Has $817.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $817,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

