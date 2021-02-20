Barclays Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.96.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,035 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.