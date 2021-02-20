Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.