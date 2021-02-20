Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.
