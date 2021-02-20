Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNGF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

