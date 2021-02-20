Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE HRI opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Herc by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

