Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $39.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $28.25 to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.47 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

