Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

