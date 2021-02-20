TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.28.

NYSE TRP opened at $44.68 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

