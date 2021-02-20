Crust Price Hits $13.58 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $13.58 or 0.00023775 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

