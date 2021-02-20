Skycoin (SKY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.57 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $62.37 million and $10.57 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.34 or 0.00529370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00071742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00408452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028267 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

