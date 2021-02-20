Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.46 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

