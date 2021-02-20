Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $32.73 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.