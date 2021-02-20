BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

