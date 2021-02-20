Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.44. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

CAH opened at $52.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

