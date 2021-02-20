NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 404.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after purchasing an additional 989,727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $123.89 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

