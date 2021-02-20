Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $924,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,367 shares of company stock valued at $11,464,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.