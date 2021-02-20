Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

