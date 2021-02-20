Fmr LLC Has $978.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $978,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

