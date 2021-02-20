Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

