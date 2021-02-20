Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Upland Software by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

