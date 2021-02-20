Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of SABR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

