Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

