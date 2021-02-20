Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,095,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.91 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $211.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

