Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

