Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,800 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

