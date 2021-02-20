Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

