K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

