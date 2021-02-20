FIL Ltd Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $43,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

