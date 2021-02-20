SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,008 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

