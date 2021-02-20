Critical Contrast: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 48.67 -$993.37 million $1.32 29.27 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $2.92 billion 2.36 $339.02 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canopy Growth and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 4 11 4 1 2.10 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $38.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Covonia. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

