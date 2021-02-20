Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.66. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

