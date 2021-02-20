Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

