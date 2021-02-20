Cowen Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $88.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7,026.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

