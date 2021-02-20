Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $270.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.32.

Shares of CRWD opened at $239.20 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock valued at $214,337,393. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

