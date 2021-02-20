Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.