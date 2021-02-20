UBS Group Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $85.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.30.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

