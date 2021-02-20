Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $14.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

