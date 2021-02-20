Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alexander’s, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:ALX opened at $263.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.19. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.