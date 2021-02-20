Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

OCPNY stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.68.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.