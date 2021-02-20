Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

PEYUF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

