Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.