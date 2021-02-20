Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.