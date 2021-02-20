STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

