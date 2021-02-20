Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,618.60

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,618.60 ($21.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06). Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,839.50 ($24.03), with a volume of 937,676 shares traded.

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637.31 ($21.39).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,769.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,618.60. The firm has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

