N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.19

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.19 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 73.90 ($0.97). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,069,441 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,848,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

