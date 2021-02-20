Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.10

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €150.10 ($176.59) and traded as high as €164.80 ($193.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €164.75 ($193.82), with a volume of 418,375 shares.

RI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €150.10.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

